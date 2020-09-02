Bio-purifier installed in Jayadeva ICU

To reduce viral load in closed spaces such as ICUs and wards and the resultant exposure risk of healthcare professionals to disease causing virus in hospitals, a state-of-the-art bio-purifier has been installed in the basement ICU of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Bengaluru.
Designed and developed by a startup - Radarc Medical Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - the bio-purifier has six levels of air sanitisation - mechanical, chemical, ozone, ultra violet, plasma and Hepa filters.
Institute director C.N. Manjunath said the bio-purifier has been installed for free at the hospital’s ICU. All biological impurities - viral, bacterial, fungal and ultra-fine particles - are fully captured and eliminated, recirculating pure breathable air into the room, he said. “This gives a lot of confidence to doctors working in ICUs and OTs,” Dr. Manjunath added.
