Bineesh Kodiyeri’s bail plea rejected

The city civil and sessions court rejected the bail plea of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) Kerala state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.
This is the fourth time that his bail plea has been rejected since his arrest in October last year for his alleged links to the drug peddling case busted by the NCB.
While submitting the bail plea, the defence counsel contended that Bineesh is the father of minor children who were psychologically affected by the development and he is the only source of livelihood for his family. The defence counsel further added that Bineesh’s father is seriously ill and his family needs to be with him.
The Directorate of Enforcement probing the money laundering case of Bineesh filed objections stating that the accused is very influential and could hamper investigation if given bail. The case is still under investigation and granting him bail will influence the witness, they said.
With the court rejecting bail plea, Bineesh will continue to remain in the central prison of Parappana Agrahara.
Eom....
