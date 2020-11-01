Bineesh hospitalised following uneasiness

Bengaluru

01 November 2020 21:15 IST

The ED arrested Bineesh last week for his alleged financial links to businessman Mohammed Anoop.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, was taken to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. “He complained of uneasiness and was hospitalised around 3.30 p.m. The doctors are treating him,” said an ED official.

The ED arrested Bineesh last week for his alleged financial links to businessman Mohammed Anoop who had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru in connection with a drug racket in August.

He is scheduled to be produced before the court today. A source said they are waiting for the medical report. “It is possible he wanted to avoid going to jail. We are waiting for the medical report,” said the source.

Advertising

Advertising