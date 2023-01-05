ADVERTISEMENT

Billavas seek separate corporation; demand likely to figure in Budget

January 05, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation led by Minister for Kannada and Culture and Energy V. Sunil Kumar on Thursday called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and submitted a petition seeking the establishment of a corporation after the 19th-century social reformer Narayana Guru. The demand is likely to be included in the State Budget to be presented by Mr. Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

The corporation should be aimed at uplifting the economically disadvantaged Billava community people, who are the followers of Narayana Guru, by extending them various facilities, like other government-run corporations in the State. Narayana Guru fought against untouchability and his thoughts and preachings are ever relevant, members of the delegation said.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Raghupathi Bhat and Hartal Halappa, and Billava community seers were part of the delegation.

