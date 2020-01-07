Billava Muslim Sammilana programme opposed

Kiran Kumar, a leader of Billava community and BJP, on Monday said that some forces were trying to divide the Billava community by organising the Billava-Muslim Sneha Sammilana programme here on January 11.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Kumar said that some Congress leaders wanted to use this programme to build their political base. It was not right on the part of these politicians to use the innocent Billava community for their political purposes. Nearly the entire Billava community was opposed to holding this programme.

Cancellation sought

“This programme should either be cancelled or the name ‘Billava’ should be dropped from its title by January 9. If this is not done, then the members of the community would stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. If this programme is held despite our opposition, then the organisers and district administration would be responsible for its consequences,” he said.

Even the names of some of the leaders printed on the invitation of the programme was done without informing them properly. Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries, had already clarified that he had nothing to do with the programme and would not attend it. Similar was the case with other leaders, Mr. Kumar said.

‘Rename the programme’

Achyut Kalmady, another Billava leader, said that they had no objection if the organizers renamed the programme as ‘Hindu Muslim Sneha Sammilana.’ But their investigations had revealed that the organisers had done this deliberately to create differences within the Billava community and create two groups in it. There were cultural differences between the Billavas and Muslims, which were fundamental and could not be bridged, he said.

Rishiraj Poojary, grandson of Chandu Poojary, said that the name of his grandfather, the late Chandu Poojary, had been given to the stage of the programme. But the permission of the family had not been sought and nor had they been invited to the programme, he said. Sunil K.R., Ramesh Poojary, Mahesh Poojary, and other Billava leaders, were present.