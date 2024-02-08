Bill to usher in reservation in co-op societies across State cleared by Cabinet

February 08, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

To introduce reservation matrix to members from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, the Karnataka Souharda Co-operative (Amendment) Bill-2024 will be tabled by the State government in the Budget session starting Monday.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told presspersons here after the Cabinet meeting that once the Bill is passed, reservation will be implemented in more than 25,000 co-operative societies and institutions across the State.

“The reservation will come into effect for all nominations to administrative boards of middle level, federal, and apex body of cooperative institutions,” he said, adding that the at least one women will get a chance to be nominated in each of the more than 25,000 co-operative institutions besides representation for SCs/STs and OBCs going up. He, however, said that the quantum of reservation will be part of the Bill.

The Cabinet also approved the Karnataka Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, that seeks to provide equal voting rights to all members of the societies and seeks to abolish Karnataka Cooperative Election Authority. It seeks to create Election Department under Director of Co-operative department.

The Cabinet decided to withdraw the Karnataka Transgenic And Genetically Modified Cotton Seeds (Fixation of Sale Price and Payment of Compensation) Bill, 2015, which was pending awaiting Presidential assent. The decision was taken since the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department felt that the State law was not needed since the sale of seeds is inter -State and price control rule 2015 had been notified.

Phones for anganwadi workers

Among other decisions, it also approved purchase of 75,938 smart phones at a cost of ₹89.61 crore to be distributed to anganwadi workers under the Integrated Child Development project’s Poshan Abhiyan. Each phone will cost ₹11,800 and will aid in tracking the implementation of Poshan Abhiyan that will integrate nutrition projects for women and children.

It also approved changes to Karnataka Administrative Service Rules to reduce the minimum years of service for promotion in KAS (super time scale) and KAS (selection grade) as a one-time measure. The proposed amendment will help as many as 45 KAS officers to get promotions.

Mall to promote traditional crafts, handlooms

The Cabinet approved setting up “Unity Mall” to promote traditional handicrafts, handlooms, and Geographical Indications (GI) products at Mysuru. It will come up on 6.5 acres at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds at a cost of ₹193 crore and is part of One District One Product (ODOP) that will be funded through interest-free loan from the Centre. The project was announced in the 2023-2024 Union Budget. The project is to promote heritage products of the State and economic opportunities as part of tourism, and will introduce the State’s rich heritage to the tourists.

