Bill to provide quota for SCs, STs, OBCs in outsourced jobs in govt. departments, universities adopted

The Karnataka legislature on Thursday adopted the Karnataka SCs, STs, and OBCs (Reservation of Appointments etc.) (Amendment Bill), 2024, to provide reservation in the appointment for posts on an outsourced basis in government departments, amid protests by Opposition BJP and JD(S) members.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also adopted five other Bills without any discussion.

The Bill would provide a reservation and create various employment opportunities for the SCs, STs, and OBCs in the appointment on a contract basis in government departments, boards, corporations, and universities etc. At present, close to 55,000 posts in government departments are outsourced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill said the appointment based on outsourcing should be on a temporary basis and should not be regularised against direct recruitment quota. It said if the appointment based on outsourcing exceeds 10% of the sanctioned strength of the post, then such appointments should be reduced every year by 10%.

The Bill said a manpower supply agency recognised by the government while making the appointment based on outsourcing has to ensure that adequate representation is given to the members of the SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Medical council

The Karnataka Medical Registration and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was adopted to fix the term of the president, vice-president, and other members of the Karnataka Medical Council for a term of five years from the date of their nomination or election and prohibition of intentional insult to medicare service personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill states that a person who has held the office of the president or the vice-president for two terms would not be eligible to be elected to the same office.

The Bill states that any intentional insult to medicare service personnel would be punished with imprisonment for a period of not less than three years which may extend up to seven years. It also includes fines ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹2 lakh. No person shall practice/represent himself as a medical practitioner unless he has registered with the council.

The council would either suo motu or on a complaint by any person, take cognisance of the presence of a quack within the State and lodge a complaint through the registrar with the jurisdictional police, the Bill states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Bill was considered necessary to ensure the election of new members of the medical council and the mandatory registration of medical practitioner with the council.

The House also adopted the Karnataka Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for empanelling a firm/trust/NGO in adoption of monuments.

Other Bills passed

Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority Bill that seeks to constitute an independent statutory authority for the development and maintenance of Sri Renuka Yellamma temple in Saundatti taluk of Belagavi was also adopted by both Houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, was passed to establish the Revenue Commissionerate in the State. The Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was also passed. The Bill seeks to provide two acres of land for the development of the upper terminal point under the Nandi Hills Ropeway Project under a PPP model for a 30-year period.

All six Bills were passed as the Opposition BJP and JD(S) members continued to protest demanding discussion on the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

]The Legislative Council on Thursday also passed the Karnataka Appropriation Bill, Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Second Amendment Bill), the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill, 2024, and the Karnataka Irrigation (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.