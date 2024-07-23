Bill to provide nominations in cooperatives adopted amid walkout by Opposition

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted the Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill that provides for the nomination of three members by the government in cooperative bodies, amid a walkout by Opposition BJP and JD(S) members who described the provisions as being “opposed to the spirit of cooperation”.

Piloting the Bill, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna said the Bill provides for the nomination of three persons — each from SC, ST, and general categories. One of the persons who will be nominated has to be a woman, he explained. He said while the nominated members had voting rights, they were barred from becoming office-bearers of the cooperative bodies.

The Opposition members staged a walkout alleging that such a Bill would help the government to push Congress workers into the cooperatives and establish political control over them. A similar Bill titled Karnataka Souharda Sahahari (Amendment Bill) too was adopted to provide similar provisions in the cooperatives coming under the souharda stream.

For cine workers

The Assembly also adopted the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill that provides for constituting a welfare board and establishing a fund for financing schemes to provide social security and welfare for workers engaged in film and cultural fields in the State.

Piloting the Bill that was welcomed by members cutting across party affiliations, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said the Bill would benefit about 60,000 to 70,000 workers engaged in film and other cultural fields.

The Minister said steps were being taken to set up similar welfare funds for transport workers by using ₹150 crore from the transport cess. Transport workers such as drivers, conductors, and cleaners would come within its ambit, he said.

On gig workers

Similarly, the Bill related to gig workers’ welfare would soon be ready, he said, while pointing out that he had recently held more than 20 meetings on the draft Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2024. Soon, the draft Bill would be taken before the State Cabinet to get its clearance, he said. It may be noted that the draft Bill seeks to provide social security and welfare measures for platform-based gig workers in the State.

The Assembly also adopted the Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Second Amendment Bill) that seeks to exempt the Office of Political Secretary-I and II to the Chief Minister, Office of Financial Adviser to the Chief Minister, and Office of Adviser (Policy and Planning) to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chairman of Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission from incurring disqualification for being a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly or the Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council on such appointment. The Opposition members expressed concern that the provisions of the Bill defeat the spirit of putting an upper ceiling on the total number of Ministers based on the numerical strength of the Assembly to cut down expenses.

