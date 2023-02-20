HamberMenu
Bill to levy uniform rates for poperties in Bengaluru to be tabled

February 20, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet has cleared a proposal to table an amendment Bill during the ongoing legislature session to provide for enforcing uniform property taxes in Bengaluru for both A and B Khata properties. Presently, those who have constructed houses on revenue lands (B khata) are paying higher property taxes. Government sources said the decision would help lakhs of people who have built houses on revenue lands.

The Cabinet has also decided to table a Bill seeking measures to provide for protection of advocates. It may be noted that the Bar Council of India had prepared a draft Bill regarding the protection of advocates in 2021. Following this, the advocates had taken up a State-wide protest seeking that the State government should bring in a similar legislation. Following this, the Cabinet has decided to table a Bill in this regard during the ongoing legislature session itself, sources said.

