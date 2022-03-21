The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to disqualify those who have been sacked or handed over compulsory retirement from Government service or cooperative institution from being a member of gram, taluk and zilla panchayat, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The Bill, tabled by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, also seeks to disqualify those removed from the post of chairperson and member of cooperative institution from being the member of Panchayat Raj bodies.

Among other provisions, the Bill seeks to prescribe population limit for election to panchayat raj bodies, appoint district in-charge Minister as chairperson of district planning committee and appoint mayor or president of the city corporation of municipality as vice-chairperson of the district planning committee.