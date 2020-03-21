Bill tabled to transfer licence in stone-crushing business

Bengaluru

21 March 2020 00:32 IST

The Karnataka Regulation of Stone Crushers (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Friday for providing an option, with the approval of the licensing authority, for a holder of licence to transfer it to another who can invest into the business.

However, in case of transfer of crushing licence, the licensee should apply to the licensing authority for transfer of licence and pay non-refundable fee of ₹25,000 as a processing fee. It aims at providing deemed extension of existing stone crushers licence up to 20 years from the date of sanction subject to payment of annual regulation fee.

Advertising

Advertising

The Bill also mentions about penalties and states that whoever contravenes the provisions of the law on conviction will be punished with imprisonment for a term which may be extended to two years or with fine which may be extended up to ₹2 lakh or both.

The Bill tabled by Minister for Mines and Geology C.C. Patil said that it provides deemed extension up to 20 years for the licence holders who have made application before expiry and pending for consideration.

The government also introduced the Karnataka Repealing of Certain Enactments and Regional Law Bill, 2020, in the Assembly.

The Karnataka Law Commission in its 53rd report had proposed to repeal 21 Acts relating to Belagavi area, one relating to Kodagu, 16 relating to Kalaburagi, 15 relating to Mangaluru and Kollegal areas, and seven Acts relating to Mysuru area which have lost their significance, the Bill stated.

Further, the Bill considered it necessary to repeal 96 amendment Acts from the year 2016 to 2019 and also laws which are redundant as suggested by the government of India, in particular the Sarais Act, 1867, the Laws Local Extent Act, 1874, and Dekkhan Agriculturists Relief Act, 1879, it added.