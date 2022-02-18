Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly to validate recruitment of 2011 batch of gazetted probationers

The High Court annulled all appointments owing to irregularities in the selection process

The Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 batch Gazetted Probationers) Bill, 2022, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on February 18 for validating the recruitment of 362 gazetted probationers of the 2011 KAS batch, Group A and B, selected by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy tabled the Bill, which aims to annul the action taken by the previous government. The charges made against the candidates in the trial court have reached the logical end, and no member of KPSC or candidate has been found guilty of any offence or convicted in any court, according to the Bill.

It also mentions that "the decision of the High Court leads to violation of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution."

The results of the examination were published on March 21, 2013.

The High Court annulled all appointments owing to irregularities in the selection process. The Siddaramaiah-led government conducted a CID probe into the recruitment. The CID interim report mentions irregularities in the selection process. But the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal gave its verdict in favour of selected candidates.