Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly for regulation of teacher transfer

BENGALURU

11 March 2020 00:30 IST

A Bill to provide for regulation of transfer of teachers to ensure the availability of sufficient number of teachers in government primary and high schools in rural areas was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The Bill — titled Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Bill, 2020 — also seeks to bring about transparency and provide equal opportunities in transfer to teachers. It seeks to adopt a teacher-friendly approach in transfers, prescribing a minimum period of service of three years in a school for teachers to seek transfer.

It also provides for zonal transfers to achieve rotation of teachers from across zones. However, it seeks to provide exemption from zonal transfer to women aged 50 and above and to men aged 55 and above.

Similarly, exemptions are sought to be provided to physically challenged teachers.

The proposed legislation also provides for rationalisation of posts and re-deployment process at regular intervals to ensure availability of teachers at all schools as per the prescribed student-teacher ratio.