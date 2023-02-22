ADVERTISEMENT

Bill tabled for exempting educational institutions from paying property tax

February 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday for exempting recognised educational institutions from paying property tax and for proper maintenance of property tax register.

The Bill in its annexure said places set apart for public worship, choultries for the occupation of which no rent is charged, placed used for charitable purposes of sheltering the destitute or animals and orphanages, homes and schools for the deaf and dumb, asylum for the aged and fallen women, ancient monuments, charitable hospitals and dispensaries notified by the government, burial and cremation grounds, the government lands set apart for free recreational activities, and buildings and lands exclusively used for students hostels which are not established for profit, educational purposes by government or local authority educational institutions, and the office of labour associations registered under the Trade Union Act, 1926, are also exempted from property tax.

