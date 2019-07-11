Bill sent to Centre on splitting BBMP withdrawn

The State Cabinet has decided to withdraw a Bill from the Centre on splitting the BBMP, the Bengaluru civic body.

The Bill was pending before the Centre for the last three years.

The Bill was aimed at splitting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike into three. The previous Siddaramaiah government had passed the Bill based on the recommendations of the B.S. Patil report. The Governor had referred the Bill to the Centre.

The Bill was passed in 2015 amidst protests by the Opposition BJP and the JD(S), which wanted the BBMP to remain as a single entity. Briefing on the Cabinet decisions on Thursday, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Krishna Byre Gowda said: “Keeping the report as a reference, we will explore various options on dividing the BBMP. We have neither accepted nor rejected the report.”

White-topping

The Cabinet also decided to undertake white-topping of city roads to the tune of ₹565 crore in three different packages under the Chief Minister’s Nava Bengaluru project, he said.

The Cabinet approved allocation of ₹50 crore for drainage works and establishment of a sewerage plant at Hesaraghatta lake to prevent entry of untreated water into the lake.