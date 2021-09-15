Bill seeking to set up prison development board tabled

It also proposes measures for better welfare of prisoners

A Bill to provide for constitution of the Karnataka Prison Development Board for strengthening of prisons and initiating correctional administrative measures was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The Bill, titled Karnataka Prison Development Board Bill, also provides for initiating measures for the welfare of prisoners and prisons’ staff. The board is proposed to be set up to examine the living conditions of prisoners and to contemplate correctional programmes.

The Bill also seeks to provide for developing the “prison industries” and formulate a plan for modernisation of prisons and job-oriented programmes, including technical programmes in different areas and trades to help prisoners earn incentives and also ensure that they earn their livelihood after their release.

Meanwhile, another Bill was tabled to amend the Central act of Identification of Prisoners with respect to its application to Karnataka.

The Bill, titled Identification of Prisoners (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, seeks to include collection of blood, DNA, voice, and iris scan samples under the definition of the word “measurements” of offender for effective surveillance and prevention of breach of peace and crime.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (Karnataka Amendment) Bill seeking to provide for recording evidence of the witness by audio-video-electronic means in the presence of the advocate of the accused was also tabled in the Assembly.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also tabled the second instalment of supplementary estimates.