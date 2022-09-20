Bill passed to simplify issue of e-Khata

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 20, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a relief to families constructing houses in rural areas, the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for exempting taking approval for building plans in rural areas from the Department of Town and Country Planning and for matters related to it.

The Bill removed technical difficulties in obtaining plan sanctions in the areas which do not fall in the jurisdiction of local planning authorities. It replaced an ordinance promulgated earlier. The Department of Town and Country Planning has been denying e-Khatas citing that families constructed houses without leaving sufficient space for roads and other basic amenities.

Before the introduction of e-Khata in 2006, the authorities were issuing manual khata to households. The Bill seeks to regularise constructions of non-planned areas in rural areas to provide ownership of properties to families. The Bill simplified the issue of e-Khata, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill omitted the provision 387 of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, with effect from August 12, 2021, with the insertion of section 4-k in the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to provide 50% reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Women in the BBMP as provided in the urban local bodies was also passed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to revise the total number of elected members of the zilla panchayat in the districts on the basis of rural population was also passed.

The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was tabled following Parliament has enacted the Finance Act, 2022, wherein certain amendments to the Karnataka GST Act of 2017, was passed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app