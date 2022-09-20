Bill passed to simplify issue of e-Khata

In a relief to families constructing houses in rural areas, the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for exempting taking approval for building plans in rural areas from the Department of Town and Country Planning and for matters related to it.

The Bill removed technical difficulties in obtaining plan sanctions in the areas which do not fall in the jurisdiction of local planning authorities. It replaced an ordinance promulgated earlier. The Department of Town and Country Planning has been denying e-Khatas citing that families constructed houses without leaving sufficient space for roads and other basic amenities.

Before the introduction of e-Khata in 2006, the authorities were issuing manual khata to households. The Bill seeks to regularise constructions of non-planned areas in rural areas to provide ownership of properties to families. The Bill simplified the issue of e-Khata, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Bill omitted the provision 387 of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, with effect from August 12, 2021, with the insertion of section 4-k in the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to provide 50% reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Women in the BBMP as provided in the urban local bodies was also passed.

The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to revise the total number of elected members of the zilla panchayat in the districts on the basis of rural population was also passed.

The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was tabled following Parliament has enacted the Finance Act, 2022, wherein certain amendments to the Karnataka GST Act of 2017, was passed.