Bill passed for providing reservation for Karnataka students at NLSUI

20 March 2020 01:41 IST

The Legislative Assembly passed the National Law School of India (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for providing 25% reservation for Karnataka students at NLSUI, Bengaluru.

The Bill envisages that students who have studied for 10 years at the State’s educational institutions will be eligible for 25% of the seats at the university.

Earlier, the Siddaramaiah-led government had introduced a Bill seeking 50% reservation for Karnataka students, but it was rejected by the Governor.

It said there are 19 national law school universities in India wherein horizontal reservation of seats has been provided. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said 25% of the seats have been horizontally reserved for candidates from Madhya Pradesh at National Law Institute University, Bhopal; 10% for Punjab residents at Rajiv Gandhi National University, Punjab; and 30% for residents of Assam at National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam. As many as 16 General seats are reserved for Tamil Nadu students at the Tamil Nadu National Law School, Tiruchirapalli.