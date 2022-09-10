Bill on KSEEB, DPUE merger to be tabled in this legislature session

After five years, the time has come for the merger of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) and the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) examination system. The State government is preparing to table the KSEEB and DPUE merger draft Bill in the upcoming legislature session.

The government intends to merge only the examination system of the KSEEB and the DPUE and create a separate board or authority to conduct the examination for Class X and PUC.

“Karnataka is the only State which is conducting Class X and Class XII examinations with separate boards. So, at first, we will merge the examination system of the KSEEB and the DPUE and create a separate body. The new body will take charge of the SSLC and PU examinations. The mechanism and the pattern will be the same for both. We will frame this body with all legal aspects. Therefore, we will table the draft Bill in the coming session,” said B.C. Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy.

The government is implementing the National Education Policy-2020 in stages in the State. According to the NEP, PU classes come under school education and in the future, the DPUE will be a part of it. Recently, an expert committee submitted a report to the government about merging the examination systems of the KSEEB and the DPUE and creating a separate board or authority.