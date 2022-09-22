Bill exempts limit for mutual transfer of teachers

But it is subject to condition that both teachers should have completed five years in service or have five years of leftover service

The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was adopted in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The Bill exempts the limit prescribed for mutual transfers and transfers made under special categories in the Kalyana Karnataka region (six districts as notified under Article 371J) and Malnad region (blocks notified in the Government Order) and educationally backward districts as per the Nanjundappa Committee Report.

The Bill said mutual transfer to a place within or outside the unit subject to the condition that both teachers have completed a minimum five years of service in the cadre or must have minimum five years of leftover service.

Earlier, the mutual transfer to a place outside the unit was not permitted more than once in service with the condition that both teachers have completed minimum seven years of service or must have minimum five years of leftover service.

Minister for School Education and Literacy and Sakala B.C. Nagesh tabled the Bill and it said in case of lecturer of pre-university college or composite junior college, the transfer should be permitted not more than once in service, subject to the condition that lecturer of PU college or composite junior college should have completed a minimum seven years of service or must have minimum five years of leftover service.

Transfers within the blocks are allowed up to 25%. However, transfers within the taluk are allowed more than 25% with the condition that teachers must have completed 10 years of service in the same cadre and same taulk or 15 years of total (all cadres) service in the same block, having more than 25% vacancies.

If the teacher is working in a different taluk from that of the spouse, he is allowed to seek transfer to the vacancy available in any of the taluk of that district. If both husband and wife are working in the same taluk, then they are not eligible to make an application for transfer, the Bill stated.

It also provided priority for request transfer for the teacher with the spouse working with the State or Central government or aided educational institution.

The Bill fixed minimum of three years of service in a school or pre-university college for the transfer of teachers/lecturers in the academic year.