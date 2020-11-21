Bill against cow slaughter likely in coming Karnataka Assembly session: Ravi

Bengaluru

21 November 2020 00:14 IST

BJP leader says Karnataka will enact law to tackle ‘love jihad’.

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi on Friday said “cow slaughter ban would be a reality in Karnataka in the near future,” and a Bill in this regard might be presented in the coming Assembly session, scheduled to start on December 7.

He tweeted on Friday, “I have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan to get ‘The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill’ passed in the Cabinet and present the same in the upcoming Assembly session.” Given that Mr. Ravi is not part of the Cabinet as well, this has raised eyebrows.

Addressing presspersons earlier in the day, Mr. Ravi said in line with the recent resolution at the BJP’s State executive meet in Mangaluru, the State government would soon enact laws banning cow slaughter and to tackle “love jihad”.

Consent not given

“The BJP government had passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill in 2010, but the Governor did not give his assent and later the Congress government withdrew the Bill. We will reintroduce it with certain amendments that provide for stringent punishment for violators of the ban,” he said.