ADVERTISEMENT

Bikes set on fire owing to fight between neighbours in Bengaluru

August 07, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As many as six motorcycles parked outside houses were gutted after an unruly mob set them on fire at 4.45 a.m. on 8th main in High Grounds, Vasanth Nagar on Sunday

Residents woke up when smoke covered the area and rushed out to see the bikes in flames. They alerted the control room, and they informed the fire control room.

The police along with the fire tenders rushed to the spot to put out the fire. The police later analysed the CCTV footage and identified the accused who set it on fire. The police detained two people in this connection, and efforts are to track down others on the run.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had an issue with the neighbour and set the vehicles on fire to take revenge, a police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US