Bikes set on fire owing to fight between neighbours in Bengaluru

August 07, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As many as six motorcycles parked outside houses were gutted after an unruly mob set them on fire at 4.45 a.m. on 8th main in High Grounds, Vasanth Nagar on Sunday

Residents woke up when smoke covered the area and rushed out to see the bikes in flames. They alerted the control room, and they informed the fire control room.

The police along with the fire tenders rushed to the spot to put out the fire. The police later analysed the CCTV footage and identified the accused who set it on fire. The police detained two people in this connection, and efforts are to track down others on the run.

The accused had an issue with the neighbour and set the vehicles on fire to take revenge, a police officer said.

