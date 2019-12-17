Karnataka

Bikes set ablaze in Chikkamagaluru

As many as five bikes were set on fire by unknown miscreants in different localities in Chikkamagaluru town on Monday night. The incident has left the residents in shock.

The bikes parked in Pension Mohalla, Market Road and Gowri Colony were set ablaze. Following the incident, the police have begun city rounds. Senior officers including SP Harish Pandey visited the localities.

Mr. Pandey has suspected the incidents to be mischief committed by one person.

“One person has gone to three localities and put fire. It seems to be an act of mischief, nothing more than that”, he said.

The police have got CCTV footage from some localities and they are being analysed to identify the accused. “The accused has avoided main streets but targeted bikes parked in narrow roads of residential localities. We will soon identify him,” he said.

