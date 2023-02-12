ADVERTISEMENT

Biker killed

February 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old motorcycle rider was killed when he lost control of his bike and slipped on the road sustaining severe head injuries on Magadi Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased Sanjay Kumar S.K., a private firm employee, was returning home from a party when the accident occurred near Prasanna theatre. Sanjay was riding in a rash and negligent manner without wearing helmet and slipped, sustaining severe head injuries, the police said. Passers-by rushed him to NIMHANS where he succumbed. The Magadi Road Traffic Police have registered a case of self-accident and are investigating.

