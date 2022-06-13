Biker killed
A motorcycle rider was killed when a speeding car knocked him down on Yelahanka Parallel Road on Sunday night.
The deceased Manoj Kumar, 22, an employee of a cab aggregator, was returning home after work. A speeding car knocked him down. Manoj fell from the bike and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The Yelahanka Traffic Police have registered a case of hit and run and efforts are on to track down the car driver.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.