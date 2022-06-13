Biker killed

A motorcycle rider was killed when a speeding car knocked him down on Yelahanka Parallel Road on Sunday night.

The deceased Manoj Kumar, 22, an employee of a cab aggregator, was returning home after work. A speeding car knocked him down. Manoj fell from the bike and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Yelahanka Traffic Police have registered a case of hit and run and efforts are on to track down the car driver.