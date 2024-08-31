ADVERTISEMENT

Biker killed in freak accident in Bengaluru

Published - August 31, 2024 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man standing by the roadside was crushed to death when a speeding BMTC bus crashed into a water tanker near ITI junction on K.R. Road on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, Suprith, who worked at a mall, was returning home and had stopped on the way. He had parked his motorcycle close to the tanker that was parked on the roadside.

The bus driver, moving in rash and negligent manner, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the tanker. As a result, Suprith was stuck between the two vehicles. Passers-by rushed to his aid and shifted him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Due to the impact of the collision, the front portion of the bus was damaged. The K.R. Puram police registered a case of death due to negligence against the driver and issued a notice to him to appear before them for investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US