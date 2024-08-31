Biker killed in freak accident in Bengaluru

A 27-year-old man standing by the roadside was crushed to death when a speeding BMTC bus crashed into a water tanker near ITI junction on K.R. Road on Friday night.

The deceased, Suprith, who worked at a mall, was returning home and had stopped on the way. He had parked his motorcycle close to the tanker that was parked on the roadside.

The bus driver, moving in rash and negligent manner, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the tanker. As a result, Suprith was stuck between the two vehicles. Passers-by rushed to his aid and shifted him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Due to the impact of the collision, the front portion of the bus was damaged. The K.R. Puram police registered a case of death due to negligence against the driver and issued a notice to him to appear before them for investigation.