Biker killed after being knocked down by BBMP garbage truck

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 05, 2022 00:12 IST

Villagers of Doddabelavangala on Sunday staged a protest with the body of a 28-year-old biker, who was killed allegedly after a BBMP truck knocked him down at Mugenahalli gate on the outskirts of the city.

The deceased has been identified as Raju of Manninakunte.

According to reports, the truck knocked down the biker while negotiating a curve. Soon, villagers gathered at the spot and staged a protest with the body demanding compensation to the family of the deceased.

BBMP officials, along with the Doddabelanangala police, promised to pay ₹25 lakh compensation and also issued a cheque of ₹5 lakh.

The villagers also demanded that officials shift the garbage processing unit to a different place, as the movement of trucks endangered the lives of commuters.

