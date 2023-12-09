Biker injured by snapped cable wire; private telecom company booked

December 09, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Banashankari police on Thursday filed an FIR against a private Telecom Service Provider (TSP) company after a 28-year-old private firm employee was injured by a snapped telecom cable in Padmanabhanagar.

The victim, Vinayak S. Patil, from Jewargi in Kalaburagi district, was riding pillion with his friend Manjunath Danasora. While they were passing by Agrasena Hospital, Manjunath noticed a suspended cable dangling in the middle of the road and braked suddenly. Due to the impact, he lost control and the wire entangled Patil who sustained bruises on the neck. Patil was later taken to a private hospital for treatment.

The duo called up BESCOM to complain about the snapped wire dangling in the middle of the road dangerously. BESCOM clarified that the wire was a telecom wire and not an electric wire. They later returned to the spot and examined the wire to confirm that it was a telecom wire from a telecom service provider and complained to the police. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under section 337 (rash and or negligent act to endanger human life) for further investigations.

It may be recalled that the civic agencies have launched a drive to remove cables that pose threat to the people, after the tragic death of a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old daughter who were electrocuted when they stepped on a snapped BESCOM wire. They were walking on the footpath near the Hope Farm junction in Whitefield on November 19. Taking suo motu cognizance of this, the Lokayukta had directed the BESCOM and other civic agencies to remove the cables lying dangerously. Meanwhile, the city’s civic body has issued a public notice to all TSPs to declare illegally-laid Optic Fibre Cables.