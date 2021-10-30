Karnataka

Biker has fatal fall

A person died after he suffered serious head injuries in an accident on NH 75 on the outskirts of Hassan on Friday. The police gave the name of the deceased as Ramesh, 51, a resident of Channapatna, near the new KSRTC bus stand. He was a teacher at Dodda Genigere village in Hassan taluk.

He was on the way to his school on his bike, when another bike hit him from behind. He suffered head injuries as he fell off the bike. He succumbed to injuries on the way to Bengaluru.

Hassan Traffic Police have registered a case and seized the vehicle that caused the accident.


