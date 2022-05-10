Biker fatally hit by earthmover

A biker died after he was hit by an earthmover near the government hospital on B.M.Road in Channarayapatna town on Monday night. The police gave the name of the deceased Shashank, 24, of Gayathri Extension in the town.

He met with the accident while he was on the way to his home from the old bus stand around 11.30 p.m. An earthmover coming from the opposite direction hit his vehicle, resulting in his death on the spot. Channarayapatna Traffic Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Shashank’s relative Raju.

The negligence of the earthmover’s driver is said to be the cause of the accident.