Biker dies in mishap
A bike rider died after he suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision near Agalahatti in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Vasanth Kumar, 56, of Banjaradi village near Hanubalu. He and his friendwere on going towards Agalahatti when a two-wheeler from the opposite direction hit them. Vasanth Kumar suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital at Sakleshpur, where the doctor declared him brought dead.
Vasant Kumar’s son Shantharaju has filed a complaint with Sakleshpur Rural Police.
