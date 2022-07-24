Biker dies in hit and run case in near Andale Gate
A bike rider died on the spot in a hit and run case near Andale Gate on Belur Road on Friday night. Vaseem, 22, of Ilahi Nagar in Hassan city, was on the way to Belur at around 12.30 a.m., when an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle and fled the place.
Vaseem’s brother-in-law Salman Khan has filed a complaint with Halebidu Police. The police registered the case on Saturday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.