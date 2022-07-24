Biker dies in hit and run case in near Andale Gate

Special Correspondent July 24, 2022 19:11 IST

A bike rider died on the spot in a hit and run case near Andale Gate on Belur Road on Friday night. Vaseem, 22, of Ilahi Nagar in Hassan city, was on the way to Belur at around 12.30 a.m., when an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle and fled the place.

Vaseem’s brother-in-law Salman Khan has filed a complaint with Halebidu Police. The police registered the case on Saturday.