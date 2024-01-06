ADVERTISEMENT

Biker booked for creating ruckus with woman IPS officer in a road rage incident

January 06, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The RMC Yard police have arrested a 22-year-old motorcycle rider for allegedly creating ruckus on the busy Goraguntepalya junction and verbally abusing a woman IPS officer after allegedly damaging her car in a road accident on Wednesday.

The accused G. Abhishek, a resident of Sapthagiri Layout in Chikkabanavara and son of a Charted Accountant allegedly claimed to have high level contacts and even allegedly threatened traffic policeman who tried to pacify him.

Based on the complaint by the driver of the IPS officer, the police arrested the accused charged him under section 509 (insult the modesty of a woman), 504 ( provoke breach of the peace), and section 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the IPC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred when V.J. Shobha Rani, who is presently posted as Superintendent of Police in the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force was heading to office in her official car on Wednesday. The accused, reportedly riding his bike in a rash and negligent manner rammed into the vehicle near Goraguntepalya Junction. The officer asked the driver to park the vehicle on the roadside and to check the damage. The accused started shouting at the officer’s driver. The officer who was in the vehicle got down and tried to reason with the accused but he allegedly started abusing the officer in filthy language and threatened her.

The traffic police personnel manning the junction rushed to the spot, but they too were allegedly abused by the rider. Later, the accused along with his bike was brought to the jurisdictional RMC Yard police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US