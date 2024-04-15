Biker and pillion rider injured in phone-snatching case

April 15, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 27-year-old biker and pillion rider fell from the motorcycle and sustained injuries after two scooter-borne men snatched their mobile phone near Hosmat hospital on Ballari road early on Sunday.

Arindam Ghosh, a private firm employee, had gone trekking to Betta Halasuru from Koramangala with three of his friends and was returning home at around 4 a.m. Pillion rider Sohini Ghosh was navigating Google map on her iPhone, when the men snatched it and sped away. The duo lost control and crashed into the road median and sustained injuries.

Based on a complaint, the Sadashivnagar police have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to track down the accused.

