Bike rider run over by bus

Hassan

11 October 2021 19:32 IST

A bike rider died on the spot after his vehicle was hit by a KSRTC bus on Halebidu-Gangooru Road in Belur taluk on Saturday. The police gave the name of the deceased as Manjunath, 50, of Ghattadahalli in Belur taluk. He was on the way to Gangooru when the bus hit his bike. He fell off the bike and a rear wheel of the bus ran over him.

G.N. Suresh, an eyewitness, has filed a complaint with Halebidu Police.

