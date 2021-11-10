Bike rider fatally hit by bus

10 November 2021 22:18 IST

A bike rider died after he was hit by a KSRTC bus near Uddur Hosahalli in Holenarsipur taluk on Tuesday. Nanjundaradhya, 33, of Uddur Hosahalli was on his way to Holenarsipur from his village when he met with the accident.

The bus driver’s negligence is said to be the reason for the accident. Nanjundaradhya’s uncle, Chidambara Murthy, has filed a complaint with Halli Mysuru Police.

Advertising

Advertising