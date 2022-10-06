Bike rally to create awareness on wildlife protection in Ballari

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 06, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A bike rally being flagged off at Kanaka Durgamma Temple in Ballari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of Wildlife Week organised by the Forest Department to spread awareness among people on the importance of wildlife conservation, Sanjeevini Charitable Trust organised a bike rally in Ballari on Thursday.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sandip Suryawanshi flagged off the rally at Kanaka Durgamma Temple in the morning and the rally covered Kamalapur Geological Park, Daroji Bear Sanctuary, Sandur and Gudekote Sloth Bear Sanctuary before returning to Ballari city.

“Ballari is rich in natural resources and flora and fauna. It is home to a wide range of wildlife. Owing to reckless human activities, the green cover in the district is rapidly shrinking. This is resulting in the disappearance of wildlife. We are, in association with Forest Department, organising this bike rally to sensitise people about the importance of forest and wildlife conservation,” Prabhanjan Kumar, founder of Sanjeevini Charitable Trust and Ballari City Corporation member, said, before the commencement of the rally.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also gave some useful tips to riders on what should and shouldn’t be done during the ride.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app