Bike rally to create awareness on wildlife protection in Ballari

As part of Wildlife Week organised by the Forest Department to spread awareness among people on the importance of wildlife conservation, Sanjeevini Charitable Trust organised a bike rally in Ballari on Thursday.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sandip Suryawanshi flagged off the rally at Kanaka Durgamma Temple in the morning and the rally covered Kamalapur Geological Park, Daroji Bear Sanctuary, Sandur and Gudekote Sloth Bear Sanctuary before returning to Ballari city.

“Ballari is rich in natural resources and flora and fauna. It is home to a wide range of wildlife. Owing to reckless human activities, the green cover in the district is rapidly shrinking. This is resulting in the disappearance of wildlife. We are, in association with Forest Department, organising this bike rally to sensitise people about the importance of forest and wildlife conservation,” Prabhanjan Kumar, founder of Sanjeevini Charitable Trust and Ballari City Corporation member, said, before the commencement of the rally.

He also gave some useful tips to riders on what should and shouldn’t be done during the ride.