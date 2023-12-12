HamberMenu
Bike rally taken out in Hubballi for creating awareness on breast cancer

December 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Participants during the bike rally in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Participants during the bike rally in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A bike rally was taken out in Hubballi on Tuesday for creating awareness about breast cancer and emphasising the need for early detection to fight the disease.

The awareness bike rally organised by HCG NMR Cancer Centre was flagged off by Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Veena Bharadwad from the centre premises.

Addressing the participants, Ms. Baradwad emphasised the need for proper awareness to fight deadly diseases. She lauded the centre for its endeavour to sensitise people on the issue.

Consultant at Radiation Oncology of HCG NMR Cancer Centre Milind Shetti said that awareness played a pivotal role in shaping positive outcomes. He emphasised the need for shunning misconceptions and undergoing check-ups on a regular basis to fight the disease.

Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, HCG NMR Cancer Centre, Santosh Chikkareddi termed breast cancer a global challenge that impacted millions of people. Early detection, regular self-examinations and screenings played a pivotal role in the fight against breast cancer, he said.

Originating from HCG NMR Cancer Centre, the bike rally covered I.B. Circle, Kittur Chennamma Circle, Mission Compound, Girani Chawl Circle, Vikas Nagar Circle, Hosur Circle before concluding at Unkal Lake. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students and professionals.

