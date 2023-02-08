Bike rally marks Praja Dhwani Yatra in Chittapur

February 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Commending Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge for taking up development initiatives in his constituency and working hard to implement them, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that the picture of Chittapur has changed under Mr. Kharge.

“When I was Chief Minister, I had allocated ₹3,500 crore to Chittapur for development initiatives. Under the leadership of Mr. Kharge, the constituency has undergone tremendous progress and changed its image. Such a job can be expected only from people like Mr. Kharge, an active and intelligent politician with a zeal for serving people. More people like Mr. Kharge should get increasingly elected to Assembly to change the image of the State for the better,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, hinting at a bright future for Mr. Kharge, if the Congress were to come to power in the State.

On Wednesday, he was speaking at a public meeting organised as part of Praja Dhwani Yatra at Chittapur in Kalaburagi district.

Taking a dig at BJP leader Lok Sabha member from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya, who reportedly held that the waiver of farm loans will adversely affect the country’s economy, the former Chief Minister pointed out that the BJP, after coming to power at the Centre, had waived around ₹ 14 lakh crore loans taken by big industrialists and corporations and asked whether corporate loan waiver had benefited the country.

“Mr. Surya, national president of the BJP Youth Wing, says such absurd things. But, you must understand that this is not his opinion alone. But it is his party’s strong stand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in 2017, assured that he would double the income of farmers. Now, we are in 2023. Has farm income doubled? Only farm debt has doubled and not income. Mr. Modi has, thus, cheated farmers,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Terming the BJP-led State government a “40% commission government”, Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned the Prime Minister why he has not taken action to institute a probe into the allegation.

“If I say that this is a government of 40% looting, the BJP says that I am making unnecessary allegations against the Chief Minister. Don’t people agree with me? The walls of the Vidhana Soudha whisper bribe, bribe and bribe. One year has elapsed after contractors association president Kempanna wrote a letter to Mr. Modi seeking action. But, Mr. Modi, who had declared that neither he would indulge in corruption nor would he allow others to do so, has not taken any action,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He appealed to the people to elect Mr. Kharge with a minimum margin of 50,000 votes in the next Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, the former Chief Minister, along with Mr. Kharge, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, the former Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and other leaders, participated in a bike rally organised as part of the Praja Dhwani Yatra in Chittapur town. Before leaving for Chittapur, Mr. Siddaramaiah visited Khwaja Banda Nawaz Dargah in Kalaburagi and offered his respects to the saint.