Bike rally marks Cancer Day

Hubballi Bicycle Club and IMA members taking part in a bike rally organised by HCG Cancer Hospital on World Cancer Day to create awareness about cancer in Hubballi.

Belagavi

07 February 2022 22:07 IST

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, HCG Cancer Hospital organised a bike rally in association with Hubballi Bicycle Club to create awareness about cancer. Over 160 cyclists took part in the rally. It started from Tolankere and concluded at Swarna Gardens in Keshwapur.

Managing Director of Swarna Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad flagged off the cyclothon.

Viany Muttagi, Santosh Chikaraddi, Basavaraj H., Rudresh Tabali, Giriyappa and other doctors and HCG staff were present.

HBC Club members and doctors from Indian Medical Association participated.