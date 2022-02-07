Karnataka

Bike rally marks Cancer Day

Hubballi Bicycle Club and IMA members taking part in a bike rally organised by HCG Cancer Hospital on World Cancer Day to create awareness about cancer in Hubballi.  

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, HCG Cancer Hospital organised a bike rally in association with Hubballi Bicycle Club to create awareness about cancer. Over 160 cyclists took part in the rally. It started from Tolankere and concluded at Swarna Gardens in Keshwapur.

Managing Director of Swarna Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad flagged off the cyclothon.

Viany Muttagi, Santosh Chikaraddi, Basavaraj H., Rudresh Tabali, Giriyappa and other doctors and HCG staff were present.

HBC Club members and doctors from Indian Medical Association participated.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2022 10:08:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bike-rally-marks-cancer-day/article38393250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY