Bike rally held to create heritage awareness as part of Dasara

The Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage conducted a bike rally to create awareness on heritage conservation adding a new flavour to Mysuru Dasara, here on Friday.

It was flagged by D. Devaraj, Commissioner of the Department who said that Mysuru Dasara showcases the rich heritage of the region to the world.

Mysuru is renowned for its heritage and it was the duty and responsibility of every individual to introduce it to the new generation to bequeath it to posterity, said Mr. Devaraj. He said Brand Mysuru was being promoted during Dasara this year in connection with which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had inaugurated various stalls pertaining to the district’s heritage and showcasing unique products of the region that have been accorded Geographical Indication tag. As many as 13 stalls belonging to the Archaeology Department have also been opened, said Mr. Devaraj.

The Department of Archaeology has a slew of events lined up for Dasara to promote heritage and this is in addition to the ongoing efforts to study, document and survey different aspects of art and cultural heritage of the State, he added.

He said the objective of the bike rally was to draw public attention to the built heritage of Mysuru and the imperatives of their conservation. Mr. Devaraj said the department has year-long drives to promote and create awareness on heritage at educational institutions through heritage clubs.

Regional Commissioner D.S. Ramesh described heritage as the journey taken by society in its progression through history and underlined the imperatives to study the reasons thereof in following that path. He said it was critical to conserve the heritage structures and create awareness of the history behind their construction and their role in the growth of the city.

The heritage bike rally comprised Jawa motorcycles and the participants drove from Town Hall to Clock Tower, Chamaraja Circle, K.R. Circle, Banumaiah’s College, CADA office, J.C. Wadiyar Circle, State Institute of Rural Development, Lalitha Mahal Palace, Teresian College, Vasant Mahal, and terminated at the Archaeology department office at Exhibition Grounds.

