Bike lifters arrested in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 04, 2022 20:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Govindarajanagar police on Friday arrested two bike lifters and recovered eight stolen bikes worth ₹3 lakh from them.

The accused Nihal Raj, 20, and Ananth P., 18, would move around residential areas to identify vehicles parked outside houses and steal them by breaking the locks and adjusting the ignition wires, said the police. The accused would then sell the bikes to their contact at throwaway prices and spend the money lavishly.

Based on a bike theft case, the police analysed the CCTV footage to identify them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar case, the J.C. Nagar police arrested a bike thief and recovered five bikes which he had stolen from outside houses worth ₹3 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
crime
theft & burglary
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app