Bike lifters arrested in Bengaluru

The Govindarajanagar police on Friday arrested two bike lifters and recovered eight stolen bikes worth ₹3 lakh from them.

The accused Nihal Raj, 20, and Ananth P., 18, would move around residential areas to identify vehicles parked outside houses and steal them by breaking the locks and adjusting the ignition wires, said the police. The accused would then sell the bikes to their contact at throwaway prices and spend the money lavishly.

Based on a bike theft case, the police analysed the CCTV footage to identify them.

In a similar case, the J.C. Nagar police arrested a bike thief and recovered five bikes which he had stolen from outside houses worth ₹3 lakh.


