Karnataka

Bike lifter arrested in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 07, 2022 20:09 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:09 IST

The K.R. Puram police on Sunday arrested a bike lifter and recovered 19 bikes worth ₹9 lakh from him.

The accused Shoib Khan, 21, from Devasandra, used to move around residential areas to identify bikes parked in front of houses and steal them. He would break the handlocks and take away the bikes. He would ride these for a few days before selling it to people at throwaway prices without documents, the police said, adding that based on a series of complaints, the police analysed the CCTV camera footage before zeroing in on Shoib.

