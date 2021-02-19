Bihar election: Yatnal accuses Vijayendra of funding Cong., RJD

BENGALURU

19 February 2021 00:23 IST

Arun Singh stands by Yediyurappa, terms allegations ‘false’

Escalating the attack on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP senior MLA, on Thursday alleged that the latter had funded the RJD and the Congress during the Bihar Assembly elections to defeat the party in a bid to weaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Yatnal told reporters in Bengaluru that Mr. Vijayendra was of the view that weakening Mr. Modi would ensure that his father would become powerful in Karnataka. He demanded that an enquiry be conducted.

The allegations come at a time when the BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh was in the State to participate in a party programme. However, Mr. Singh rejected these allegations as false.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Yatnal also said that he had furnished a 11-page reply to the showcause notice served on him by the BJP disciplinary committee. The former Union Minister said he had not apologised anywhere in his reply. “Instead, I have explained clearly how Mr. Yediyurappa’s administration is defaming the BJP,” he said.

He said he had also mentioned Mr. Vijayendra’s alleged visit to Mauritius in the letter and the reasons behind it. He alleged that a personal assistant of a former Home Minister had helped Mr. Vijayendra in this regard. In all, his reply comprised 45 pages, Mr. Yatnal said, and demanded another enquiry into the alleged interference of Mr. Yediyurappa’s family members.

Allegations ‘rejected’

However, Mr. Singh stood by Mr. Yediyurappa and rejected Mr. Yatnal’s allegations. Mr. Singh told reporters: “Everyone knows the nature of Mr. Yatnal. He has been levelling such allegations for the last several years for the sake of media presence. There is no question of accepting his statement. Whatever he is saying is false.”

“Mr. Yatnal is embarrassing the party time and again by reiterating false allegations. Party workers also don’t believe him now,” he maintained.

On the statement by AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala that the Congress would launch a protest in Karnataka against fuel price hike, he remarked that Mr. Surjewala should also go to the Congress-ruled Rajasthan where the prices are highest.